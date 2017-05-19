Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of her baby boy's first steps

share tweet pin email

Ivanka Trump may be an influential adviser to her father at the White House, but at her own house, she's she’s just a proud mom.

The daughter of President Trump posted a social media video that captured her youngest son, Theodore Kushner, taking his first steps.

Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps! pic.twitter.com/3WP5KTA3lj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 18, 2017

“Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps!” Trump wrote on the video she shared on her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The video shows Theodore, who celebrated his first birthday in March, making his wobbly way across the floor inside the family's home. While Trump keeps encouraging him to “walk to mommy,” the toddler appears more interested in hanging on to the toy he's holding with his hands.

Trump, 35, has made her kids a frequent presence on her social media accounts. In addition to Theodore, she and husband Jared Kushner have two other children — daughter Arabella, 5, and Joseph, 3.

What a pose! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 7, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Theodore also stole the spotlight earlier this year when his mom shared another video of him, this time crawling for the first time on the floor of the White House. The milestone took place just after President Trump was inaugurated.

