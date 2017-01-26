See Ivanka Trump's son take 'milestone' first crawl in the White House

share tweet pin email

It's no doubt been a whirlwind week for first daughter Ivanka Trump, what with her father's inauguration and all — yet through it all, she's still managed to find time to play with her kids.

Case in point: The doting mother of three posted an adorable video to her social media accounts of her youngest son, Theodore, crawling for the very first time in the White House.

The 9-month-old slowly moves his way along the carpet when Trump stoops down to cuddle her little one and set him up to go for it another time.

"There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!" wrote the proud 35-year-old mom in a caption.

Theodore also had the encouragement of his sister, Arabella, as she and Trump gently patted the floor to coax the little one into taking a few more scoots.

It's not the first time Trump's posted a video of Arabella in big sister mode. When Theodore was just a week old, the toddler serenaded her new brother with a sweet lullaby.

The businesswoman, who is married to Jared Kushner, is also known for her impeccable sense of style, so it's no surprise that even when she's crawling on the floor after a baby, she looks like a million bucks. Her simple look is making us reconsider all those headbands we've thrown out over the years!

As for little Theodore, it's probably fair to say there's no cooler place than the White House to mark such a splendid milestone. Here's to bigger steps ahead!