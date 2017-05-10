It's a ...? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal baby's gender

share tweet pin email

Last month, reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (aka Speidi) announced that they were expecting their first child this fall.

They revealed the news to Us Weekly and in the interview, Montag speculated on their baby's gender saying, "I'm hoping for a boy. I've always wanted a boy first."

Check out the new @usweekly ! 💙💖💙 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on May 10, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

It looks like Montag got her wish because a rep for the couple confirmed to TODAY that their firstborn will indeed be a boy!

While the couple hopes to have many kids, they're thrilled to have a son join their family. "I'm really excited for his personality and his little smile," Montag said in a new interview with Us Weekly.

"I'm excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he's into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas," she continued. "Maybe he'll be the best dancer!"

The reality star said that her hubby is looking forward to having a buddy to play sports with, saying, "He trains jujitsu all the time, so he's excited to have a little grappler. He'll be doing jujitsu and soccer with him."

Sunday fun day.. the 3 of us🤰🏼💛🤰🏼 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Montag also revealed that she's been getting plenty of advice from her "Hills" co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge.

"Kristen sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful," she told the magazine.

We predict a play date between the youngest Pratt and Cavallari's three kiddos is in the not-so-distant future!

