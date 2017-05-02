'It's chaos in our home': Ivanka Trump admits she finds work-life balance challenging

share tweet pin email

Ivanka Trump is opening up about how difficult she finds it to juggle her new government job with motherhood.

The daughter and adviser to the president admits her transition to the White House has been more than "a little challenging" when it comes to maintaining work-life balance.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Ivanka Trump speaks out about her life as a working mom Play Video - 1:04 Ivanka Trump speaks out about her life as a working mom Play Video - 1:04

"It's chaos. It's chaos in our home,” the mother of three children, ages 5 and younger, told the leader of the Small Business Administration during a luncheon Monday.

“The only thing that could make everything else around me feel calm on a relative basis is walking in my front door. But I have actually, personally, thrown balance out the window,” Trump told SBA Administrator Linda MacMahon.

Today I joined Vice President Pence and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon in a #SmallBusinessWeek celebration with this year's winner, Garrett Marrero from Maui Brewing Company, Hawaii. It is imperative that we continue to support and advance the interests of our country's entrepreneurs and small business owners! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

RELATED: Ivanka Trump tells TODAY in exclusive interview: I don't like the word ‘accomplice’

“I don't even strive for it anymore because I don't like to intentionally set myself up for failure. I did that for probably the first two years of my daughter's life. But I've actually chilled out a bit on this front."

Straight from the plane to a date with the kids in the Dumbarton Oaks Gardens. It was an amazing trip, but it's great to be home! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved their family in January from New York to Washington in January. Both have since been named as senior advisers to President Trump.