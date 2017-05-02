'It's chaos in our home': Ivanka Trump admits she finds work-life balance challenging

Ivanka Trump is opening up about how difficult she finds it to juggle her new government job with motherhood.
The daughter and adviser to the president admits her transition to the White House has been more than "a little challenging" when it comes to maintaining work-life balance.
"It's chaos. It's chaos in our home,” the mother of three children, ages 5 and younger, told the leader of the Small Business Administration during a luncheon Monday.
“The only thing that could make everything else around me feel calm on a relative basis is walking in my front door. But I have actually, personally, thrown balance out the window,” Trump told SBA Administrator Linda MacMahon.
“I don't even strive for it anymore because I don't like to intentionally set myself up for failure. I did that for probably the first two years of my daughter's life. But I've actually chilled out a bit on this front."
Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved their family in January from New York to Washington in January. Both have since been named as senior advisers to President Trump.