Parenting can be both an exhilarating and a lonely business. That’s why so many of us look to other parents on the internet for tips, insights and reality checks.

And as everyone knows, you don't get an award for great parenting. But there are awards for great blogging about parenting — now, the TODAY Parenting Team is partnering with Mom 2.0 to present a special "people's choice" award for the favorite parenting blog.

Since its launch two years ago, the TODAY Parenting Team community has become a welcoming place where thousands of parents share and connect.

Now, we want YOU to nominate your favorites! Please follow this link to tell us about the parenting blogs you love. This year’s Iris Awards will be presented in May at the upcoming Mom 2.0 Summit; the TODAY Parenting Team is the Mom 2.0 media partner for 2017.

The Iris Awards recognize contributors in 16 categories, including best Mom Blog of the Year, Dad Blog of the Year, Livestream of the Year and Podcast of the Year. Contestants also will be honored for the quality of their writing, photography, videos, entrepreneurship and philanthropic efforts.

Last year’s award winners included Luvvie Ajayi for Influencer of the Year, TODAY Parenting Team contributor Jill Krause of Baby Rabies for Best Personal Blog of the Year, and Life of Dad for Best Group or News Blog of the Year.

“Through the act of expressing both the everyday and the exceptional, we individually create and collectively achieve,” Mom 2.0’s organizers said in a statement. “And great achievement deserves recognition.”

The call for Iris Awards nominations will remain open through March 31, and anyone can nominate their favorite parenting blogs or platforms. Nominees will be announced on April 18, and the winners will be named and honored on May 12 at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Orlando.

Laura T. Coffey is editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter @ltcoff and Google+, and learn about her bestselling book "My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts" at MyOldDogBook.com.