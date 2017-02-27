share tweet pin email

When it comes to keeping your kid's playroom organized, sometimes you have to think outside the toy box. Parents everywhere take note — new storage ideas, courtesy of the team at WhatsUpMoms, has us rethinking everything we know about putting away all the toy cars, puzzles and piles of artwork your child continues to accumulate. Let's get organized!

Carousel of fun

Swap out those disposable coffee pods for Play-Doh containers, Elle Walker of WhatsUpMoms explains, and this carousel makes it easy to find the happy hue you want.

This puzzle is solved!

Ditch those bulky puzzle boxes by transferring the pieces to pencil bags. Just don't forget to include an image of the puzzle as well!

Lean and clean

To keep board puzzles and all their pieces organized, insert them into a plate or lid rack. This makes the puzzles easy to see and easily accessible for little ones.

Art show

Love displaying all those works of art, but hate all the tape marks on the wall? Try hanging a grouping of clipboards on the wall instead, and simply switch out the masterpieces when you're ready.

Parking zone

Rails can be used for so many things — framed art and picture books of course, but they're also perfect for parking little pieces in an organized fashion.

Paper trail

Many parents learn the hard way that ditching instruction manuals is not always a good idea. Use this simple approach to keep these key pieces of info all in one place. Simply insert wanted pamphlets and manuals into a binder with clear pages, and you're set!