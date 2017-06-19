How David Beckham, Neil Patrick Harris and other stars celebrated Father's Day

share tweet pin email

Celebrities celebrated the special dads in their lives this weekend, with many taking to social media to show how they were enjoying Father’s Day. Famous dads also took the time to post about the joys of fatherhood and reveal how they were spending the special day with their kids.

Proud papa of four David Beckham posted a sweet photo to his Instagram account, showing his three sons — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — grinning alongside him. (Youngest Beckham offspring Harper did not make an appearance in the photo.)

In the caption of the picture, Beckham reflected on his favorite things about being a dad.

The moments I share with my children are incredibly special. Whether that's laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday. Through my work with UNICEF I've met so many inspiring dads around the world. Dads who want to ensure their children have the best start in life and will do anything to give them the support and love they need even when faced with huge challenges. Join me in supporting @unicef and share your super dad moment in a photo or video this Father's Day using #EarlyMomentsMatter A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

“The moments I share with my children are incredibly special,” he wrote. “Whether that's laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday.”

The former soccer star also took the time to recognize his own father, who is also named David.

Happy Fathers Dad... Along with my mum the support they gave me helped me achieve my dream .. Thanks Dad x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

“Along with my mum the support they gave me helped me achieve my dream... Thanks Dad,” Beckham captioned a flashback photo of the two of them.

Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, chimed in, praising him as the "best daddy in the world."

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Actor Orlando Bloom prepped for Father’s Day a couple days early, posting about a silly moment he had with his 6-year-old son, Flynn.

leading into to #dad day 🙌🏻❤️👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

“Leading into to #dad day,” Bloom captioned the photo of him and his son grinning while wearing hoodie sweatshirts.

Olympian Michael Phelps appeared to be taking it easy for Father’s Day weekend. The swimmer posted a photo of himself lounging on the couch, watching the U.S. Open golf tournament with his 1-year-old son, Boomer. Judging from the smile on little Boomer’s face in the photo, it appears that he enjoys sports as much as his dad!

@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!! #usopen @justinthomas34 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

“@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!!” Phelps captioned the photo posted on Saturday.

There was more father-son bonding on Sunday.

Play time with booms in his new teepee ! Thanks @mamaphelpsh20 A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her husband, John Legend, with a sweet post on Instagram. The “All of Me” singer celebrated his second Father’s Day as Luna's dad on Sunday, and Teigen recognized how much becoming a father has changed him.

“10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father,” Teigen captioned a photo of Legend at the recent Tony Awards. “I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is celebrating his very first Father’s Day with son Shai, was the subject of a post by his fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd.

Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad Shai could ever hope for. We love you and are grateful for you every day. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

“Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad Shai could ever hope for,” Murgatroyd wrote in the caption of a cute father-and-son beach pic. “We love you and are grateful for you every day.”

Mariah Carey helped her 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, recognize their dad, Nick Cannon, on social media. She posted an adorable pic of each twin, along with a message from the kids to their dad.

Happy father's day daddy, we love you!! - Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

“Happy father's day daddy, we love you!! - Rocky & RoeRoe,” Carey wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris shared a nice family pic that featured his own twins, Harper and Gideon, and wrote about what fatherhood means to him.

"Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I've ever done/continue to do, but it's also far and away the greatest joy in my life," he captioned the photo. "It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart."

Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself with his dad, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all."

Happy Father's Day to all ... A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.