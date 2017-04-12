Babyproofing isn't as intimidating as it sounds -- here's how to do it

share tweet pin email

For expectant parents, it can be overwhelming to look around the home to see what changes should be made to keep baby safe. Add in an online search for the best babyproofing products, and parents can quickly get lost in the endless lists of must-have items.

First-time parents may ask — do I really have to babyproof my home?

We asked the experts and while the answer is a resounding YES, all agree that babyproofing is more about following your intuition and less about the latest newfangled safety product.

"You can obviously go overboard," says Meghann Wellard, a Maryland pediatric nurse practitioner. "But some of it is just common sense."

Wellard, a mom-of-three who worked in a pediatric emergency room prior to entering private practice, recently sat down with TODAY Parents to give new parents everywhere the top tips she gives the parents of her own patients.

1. Be familiar with the settings on your hot-water heater

To keep curious babies safe, Wellard suggests making sure that your hot-water heater is set to less than 120 degrees.

"Around 15 months, kids become fascinated with playing with knobs and turning things," says Wellard. "They get into the bathroom, turn on the hot water, and scald themselves. We saw so many burns in the emergency room caused by kids playing in bathrooms, but if the thermostat is set to less than 120 degrees, they can't do that. It's something easy that people just don't think of."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the majority of injuries and deaths from tap-water scalds involve the elderly and children under the age of five.

Both the CPSC and Wellard caution parents to remember that they should always be present with their children in the bathroom, as leaving your child unsupervised for any period of time could result in serious injury.

2. Keep bathrooms locked or secured at all times

"The bathroom is a huge area where injury can occur," warns Wellard. "Kids can drown in small amounts of water — even just a few inches."

Wellard says babies and toddlers are also drawn to playing in the toilet and to opening bathroom cabinets, which are often filled with harmful cleaners and medications.

The CPSC tells TODAY Parents that nearly 90 children drown inside American homes each year, making it important to keep bathroom doors locked and toilet covers secured with child-proof locks.

3. Know how to keep baby's crib safe

The CPSC indicates that cribs and crib mattresses were associated with an annual average of 36 deaths per year between 2011-2013. And in 2015, there were an estimated 12,100 emergency-department-treated injuries to children younger than age five associated with cribs and crib mattresses.

To prevent injury, Wellard advises parents to be aware of the appropriate crib-rail height for their baby's age.

"Obviously when they're newborns, you can have the crib at the highest setting, but when they change developmentally — as soon as they can pull up, for example — you have to lower it to the lowest level because if not, they can pull up and launch themselves out of there," cautions Wellard.

And, Wellard reminds parents that objects placed in the crib with baby are a no-no.

"They don't need blankets and pillows — those become more of a hazard than anything," says Wellard, adding that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends absolutely nothing be in or near baby's crib. "No crib bumpers — even the breathable ones — because they can come off and get tangled up."

4. Keep an eye out for heavy objects around the home

Wellard says, around six months of age, babies start to move, roll and play on the floor more often. It's at this milestone that she tells parents to get on the ground with their babies.

"You need to lay on the floor and look from their point of view," explains Wellard. "You start saying, 'That cabinet that has all of those heavy things on it — maybe I should move them off, or make sure the cabinet is secure.'"

Wellard says by nine months old, a baby will begin pulling up on furniture, leaving parents with the task of anchoring furniture to walls and removing heavy items like televisions and lamps from furniture surfaces.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization that works to stop preventable injuries in infants and children, a chid dies every 3 weeks from a television tipping over. And, over the last ten years, a child has visited the emergency room approximately once every 45 minutes from injuries caused by a TV tipping over.

"We don't think about some of these things, but things happen in a split-second — even to the best of us," says Wellard.

5. Be cautious around electricity

From 2007-2009, the CPSC estimates that there was an annual average of 11 electrocution deaths per year in children ages 1-19.

"Around that 15-month age range, they become fascinated with putting things into things and they stick things in electric sockets," warns Wellard, suggesting that parents find tight-fitting electrical outlet covers that cannot be pulled out by baby's tiny fingers.

6. Don't forget about window blinds

"For some reason — as many times as you tell kids not to — they love to put things around their neck," says Wellard, cautioning parents to keep venetian blind cords out of the reach of small children.

The CPSC asks parents to check window coverings in their home, replacing corded window coverings with safer cordless or inaccessible cord options, citing that approximately one child per month dies after becoming entangled in a window-covering cord.

7. Create a small object tester

Wellard suggests creating a "small object tester" to help both parents and older siblings determine what objects must be kept out of baby's reach.

"Take an old toilet paper tube — if (the item) can fit in there, then it's a choking hazard and it can't be around the baby," says Wellard. "Look around your house for small objects — if you have older kids especially, then you have to be careful about small toys and things like Legos. Those should stay in an older child's bedroom."

8. Use gates around stairs

Wellard also tells parents to use caution around stairways, placing safety gates at the tops of stairs, or closing and locking doors that lead to stairwells.

"Around that six month mark, it's time to start getting these things ready," says Wellard. "When they're a newborn, you don't have to do that, but the minute they start moving and rolling, it's time to get those gates out."

9. Keep cleaning and laundry products out of reach

The CPSC estimates that 84,000 children were treated in the emergency room in 2015 as a result of poison exposure. Among the top five products associated in pediatric poisoning incidents were laundry pods.

"Lock the cabinets and keep things high,' says Wellard, reminding parents that once baby starts climbing, storing things on higher shelves won't keep them safe. "The best choice is always to lock it."

Wellard also cautions against storing pills and other medications in purses, as small children can mistake them for candy.

"You just have to stay on top of them," says Wellard. "You have to get on their level and see that they're potentially looking at. It only takes a little bit, it only takes a split second — things happen, and you can't be on guard 24/7. You just have to take common-sense steps to prevent injury."