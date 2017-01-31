share tweet pin email

What are the hottest baby names of 2017, those that Nameberry sees getting cooler, trendier, and a lot more visible in the year ahead?

To find out, the baby-name website Nameberry measured which names clocked the greatest increase in page views in the first month of 2017 compared with last January. The results: a whole new group of hot baby names that signal a major cultural shift in 2017.

You may never have heard of many of the names on Nameberry’s hot list. But we predict that is about to change.

Here are Nameberry’s Top 10 hottest baby names for each gender for 2017, with the percentage increase in the amount of attention they attracted on the site.

The hottest baby names for girls in 2017 are:

Tatjana, +1508% Alizeh, +748% Tahiti, +551% Moana, +467% Ines, +338% Seren, +239% Rosamund, +237% Alisha, +178% Samara, +155% Lilian, +124%

The hottest baby names for boys in 2017 are:

Kyd, +4141% Benajah, +2300% Sulien,+1656% Koa, +322% Gunther, +307% Cassian, +191% Beauregard, +147% Albie, +120% Issac, +114% Lucien, +87%

The highlights of the new baby names trends: