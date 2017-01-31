What are the hottest baby names of 2017, those that Nameberry sees getting cooler, trendier, and a lot more visible in the year ahead?
To find out, the baby-name website Nameberry measured which names clocked the greatest increase in page views in the first month of 2017 compared with last January. The results: a whole new group of hot baby names that signal a major cultural shift in 2017.
You may never have heard of many of the names on Nameberry’s hot list. But we predict that is about to change.
Here are Nameberry’s Top 10 hottest baby names for each gender for 2017, with the percentage increase in the amount of attention they attracted on the site.
The hottest baby names for girls in 2017 are:
- Tatjana, +1508%
- Alizeh, +748%
- Tahiti, +551%
- Moana, +467%
- Ines, +338%
- Seren, +239%
- Rosamund, +237%
- Alisha, +178%
- Samara, +155%
- Lilian, +124%
The hottest baby names for boys in 2017 are:
- Kyd, +4141%
- Benajah, +2300%
- Sulien,+1656%
- Koa, +322%
- Gunther, +307%
- Cassian, +191%
- Beauregard, +147%
- Albie, +120%
- Issac, +114%
- Lucien, +87%
To see the full list of the 50+ hottest baby names of 2017, visit Nameberry.
The highlights of the new baby names trends:
- Vowel-starting names are becoming less dominant. Last year, almost half of Nameberry’s hottest names started with vowels; this year, only a third of the girls’ names and 20 percent of the boys’ names began with a vowel.
- The hottest names are more gender-specific. Fewer unisex names make the hot list.
- Hot baby names come from around the world. As international names become more acceptable on American playgrounds, the hottest names have diverse origins, from Russian to Hawaiian, Arabic and Welsh.
- Pop culture exerts a huge influence on baby names, with Disney heroine Moana, late rocker David Bowie, and the infant daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds all inspiring names on the hot list.