Proud new mom Hoda Kotb showed off her baby-wearing skills in a recent Instagram post.
"On the move," Hoda captioned the adorable photo, which shows the 52-year-old mother wearing daughter, Haley Joy, in a baby carrier on the front of her body while her dog, Blake, looks on.
More Babies videos
Dad builds Rube Goldberg-style machine to reveal baby’s gender
Snuggle your baby! Study shows it has lifelong effect
Meet the twin toddlers whose all-night party has gone viral
Hold those babies: New research shows the power of touch
Hoda's fans were quick to comment on the post, offering their congratulations on her nearly two-month-old new arrival.
"I'm so happy for you! Can always tell you're bursting with joy," said one commenter.
"I'm so happy for you Hoda! You seem like you are going to be the best mom," said another.
RELATED: It's a girl! Hoda Kotb announces she's adopted a baby
Hoda announced in February that she had adopted Haley Joy, the TODAY anchor's first child.
"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," Hoda said in February, during a phone call to her TODAY family. "She is the love of my life!"
Hoda Kotb is in the 'baby zone' with Haley Joy, Savannah Guthrie saysPlay Video - 1:30
Hoda Kotb is in the 'baby zone' with Haley Joy, Savannah Guthrie saysPlay Video - 1:30
More video
This little boy hugged a police officer and it's the sweetest thing
This little girl mistakes a water heater for a robot and it’s the cutest thing ever
Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Teen USA volunteer with Smile Train
How one woman’s memory of her mom’s home remedies led to a ‘Godwink’
Never miss a parenting story on TODAY.com! Sign up for our newsletter here.