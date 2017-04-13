Get fun ideas that will keep your kids fed this holiday weekend!

Parents

Hoda shares Haley Joy's family fun day: See the cute pics with grandma and more

TODAY

Hoda Kotb's baby daughter Haley Joy keeps spreading joy!

Just look at the smiles all around her as the new addition to the family found herself surrounded by the rest of the family.

Xo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

On Wednesday, the TODAY anchor shared a few photos from home on Instagram, along with the announcement that "the gang's all here."

More Babies videos

As for that gang, it included Haley's grandmother, Sameha Kotb, as well as her aunt, Hala, and two cousins, who looked just as thrilled as the others to get some quality time with the baby.

Gang is all here ❤️😍👶🏼

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

RELATED: Hoda Kotb shares sweet photo of boyfriend with baby Haley Joy

In fact, they even lent a hand — a couple of hands — at feeding time.

#cousins xx

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

It's clear that Haley was the center of attention, and while she's only 2 months old, she's probably used to that by now.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reveals meaning behind Haley Joy's name

After all, when she's not getting visits from this side of the family, she's been busy bringing those same smiles to members of her TODAY family.

Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle !!! Happy Haley xoxo ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

