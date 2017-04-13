share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb's baby daughter Haley Joy keeps spreading joy!

Just look at the smiles all around her as the new addition to the family found herself surrounded by the rest of the family.

Xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

On Wednesday, the TODAY anchor shared a few photos from home on Instagram, along with the announcement that "the gang's all here."

As for that gang, it included Haley's grandmother, Sameha Kotb, as well as her aunt, Hala, and two cousins, who looked just as thrilled as the others to get some quality time with the baby.

Gang is all here ❤️😍👶🏼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

In fact, they even lent a hand — a couple of hands — at feeding time.

#cousins xx A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

It's clear that Haley was the center of attention, and while she's only 2 months old, she's probably used to that by now.

After all, when she's not getting visits from this side of the family, she's been busy bringing those same smiles to members of her TODAY family.

Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle !!! Happy Haley xoxo ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT