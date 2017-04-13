Hoda Kotb's baby daughter Haley Joy keeps spreading joy!
Just look at the smiles all around her as the new addition to the family found herself surrounded by the rest of the family.
On Wednesday, the TODAY anchor shared a few photos from home on Instagram, along with the announcement that "the gang's all here."
As for that gang, it included Haley's grandmother, Sameha Kotb, as well as her aunt, Hala, and two cousins, who looked just as thrilled as the others to get some quality time with the baby.
In fact, they even lent a hand — a couple of hands — at feeding time.
It's clear that Haley was the center of attention, and while she's only 2 months old, she's probably used to that by now.
After all, when she's not getting visits from this side of the family, she's been busy bringing those same smiles to members of her TODAY family.