What’s this? Oh, it’s just Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy horsing around!

Haleys first derby and my homemade hat courtesy of joel's sis Beth. Go patch!!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYnXV5Q2w — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 6, 2017

The TODAY anchor introduced her daughter to the biggest horse racing event of the year, the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday. We can’t see Haley Joy’s face, but we bet she got a kick out of seeing the horses on TV!

“Haley’s first derby,” Hoda pointed out.

They watched the race with a couple of their loved ones. Here’s Hoda’s longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. He must have taken off his hat for this photo.

Hoda was rooting for a horse named Patch. It was the luck of the draw!

Who is ready for the @KentuckyDerby ???Let's do it! Playing a game @MLauer suggested. Pick out of a hat and cheer like u never have before! pic.twitter.com/kjJ2hs1KuY — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 6, 2017

Unfortunately, Patch finished in 14th place. Sorry, Hoda. No word on whether Haley Joy chose the winning horse, Always Dreaming.

Hoda has been having a blast with Haley Joy since she adopted her in February. We love it when she shares her mother-daughter moments!

Hoda wasn’t the only member of the TODAY family keeping an eye on the Kentucky Derby. Dylan Dreyer was at the race and was positively stylish in her hat. Well done, Dylan!

Little pop of color on this dreary Derby Day! Sun could pop out too before the race! See you on @nbcsports w/ another @camhatsnyc creation! pic.twitter.com/KbV5zE8XLN — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) May 6, 2017

