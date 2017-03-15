Hoda Kotb shares sweet photo of boyfriend with baby Haley Joy

share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb's precious baby daughter, Haley Joy, has had everyone beaming lately, especially Hoda's longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.

The TODAY anchor posted an adorable photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts Wednesday showing Schiffman smiling and playing on the floor with Haley Joy, who appears to be quite content on her play mat.

Hoda, who has dated the 58-year-old financier for more than three years, simply captioned the post with two red hearts — presumably for her two loves.

In the time since Hoda, 52, announced last month she adopted Haley Joy, the two have received a steady stream of eager visitors from the TODAY family, including "Aunt Savannah" Guthrie.

"Aunt Savannah showed us how to swaddle!!! Happy Haley xoxo," Hoda wrote in a post.

"Uncle Matt" Lauer paid the two a visit as well. He was all smiles holding the precious newborn to his chest.

Al Roker couldn't wait for his turn to gush over Hoda's sweet girl. He met Haley Joy earlier this month.

"‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," he captioned his post on Instagram. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!"‬

And Jenna Bush Hager became emotional when she met Hoda's daughter.

"Look who I am finally holding: Baby Haley JOY!" Hager wrote on her Instagram post. "And yes--those are tears in my eyes. Tears of pure, uninhibited JOY!"

While Hoda filed the adoption paperwork for Haley Joy alone, she told People magazine that she and Schiffman will raise the child together. Haley Joy "will call him Dad," she said.

From the looks of it, fatherhood suits him well!