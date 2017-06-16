share tweet pin email

If it's Friday, it must be ... Haley Joy photo time!

Of course, that works for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, too. We just can't get enough of that little chubby cheeked wonder TODAY's Hoda Kotb adopted in February, and thankfully Hoda's ready to feed our addiction with photos.

Here's the latest. Can you resist that little smushed baby face in the carrier?

Baby on board! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

And here are a few of the ones from recent weeks you may have missed, cuddling with Grandma on Mother's Day:

Happy Mother's Day! May u spend yours in your jammies like My mom and my little girl. ❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

At a beach outing:

Beachin! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 28, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

And of course hanging out with her TODAY family!

Hi nugget xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 12, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Keep 'em coming, Hoda! As the Beatles might have said, we ain't got nothin' but love (for Haley Joy) — eight days a week!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.