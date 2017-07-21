share tweet pin email

Nothing gets the weekend started better than the face of an adorable baby — and TODAY's own Hoda Kotb knows that firsthand.

Hoda and her baby girl, Haley Joy, posed for a happy Friday pic, which the TODAY host shared with her excited Instagram and Twitter fans.

#everything A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

The photo finds Hoda and her daughter beaming into the camera — and take a look at Haley Joy's thick, dark hair! Wow!

Hoda, 52, hashtagged the photo #everything, and we get just what the grateful new mom means.

Hmmmm Haley seems uninterested in her first @wimbledon final. 👶🏼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

The sweet pic comes just days after little Haley Joy watched — or rather, didn't watch — her first Wimbledon match on TV, and a few weeks after she demonstrated her surprising yoga prowess.

Omg Haley joy is planking!!! Love seeing your little ones doing it too! Pls keep sending xoxo @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/jD8xKZHm0Q — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 5, 2017

How about that plank pose? Hoda got such a kick out of it, she shared the pic on the air, marveling, "Is that freaky? She’s on her fingers and her toes!”

But by now, we've all figured out lovable Haley Joy, whom Hoda adopted in February, is full of surprises — and smiles.

Happy Friday, everyone!