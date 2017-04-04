share tweet pin email

Proud new mom Hoda Kotb showed off her baby-wearing skills in a recent Instagram post.

"On the move," Hoda captioned the adorable photo, which shows the 52-year-old mother wearing daughter, Haley Joy, in a baby carrier on the front of her body while her dog, Blake, looks on.

Hoda's fans were quick to comment on the post, offering their congratulations on her nearly 2-month-old new arrival.

"I'm so happy for you! Can always tell you're bursting with joy," said one commenter.

"I'm so happy for you Hoda! You seem like you are going to be the best mom," said another.

Hoda announced in February that she had adopted Haley Joy, the TODAY anchor's first child.

"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," Hoda said in February, during a phone call to her TODAY family. "She is the love of my life!"

