Hoda Kotb was just given a friendly lesson in motherhood by NBC News’ Maria Shriver. As you can see, teacher and student had so much fun!
Hoda shared a couple of photos Thursday of Shriver holding Hoda’s new daughter, Haley Joy. They're all so happy together!
“Today was just about perfect! The baby whisperer a.k.a. @mariashriver showed me the ropes! Love you girl!” Hoda wrote.
As the mother of four children, we’re sure Maria had plenty of great tips to offer Hoda.
RELATED: Hoda Kotb graces cover of People magazine with her 'dream baby,' Haley Joy
Hoda has many other wonderful friends she can lean on for advice, like her TODAY partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, who paid a visit earlier this week.
Haley Joy has also been spending time with Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Meredith Vieira since her adoption last month. She just loves to socialize! And we love seeing the photos.
We can’t wait to see who will visit her next!
KLG shares sweet photo of Hoda and her baby Haley JoyPlay Video - 2:58
