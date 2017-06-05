share tweet pin email

Last year, Hoda Kotb and boyfriend Joel Schiffman celebrated their anniversary over drinks and a steak dinner. But this year's celebration tops that.

In honor of their fourth anniversary, Hoda shared a sun-and-fun photo of the pair at the beach, beaming over their sweet daughter, Haley Joy.

4 years together and getting better every day ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

In the caption, the TODAY anchor wrote, "4 years together and getting better every day."

There's no doubt about that. Over the last year, the two have gone from dating to living together to raising that beautiful little girl side-by-side.

When Hoda came back from maternity leave in April, she shared how that last part happened.

"One day, I said to Joel, 'I want to ask you something, and this is a big deal. I want you to think. I don't want you to answer right away.' I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.'"

His response was simply, "I don't need a minute. I'm in."

❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

That's love. And on Monday morning, Hoda shared another post on Instagram and let someone else's words do the talking for her on that topic.

Happy Monday xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Happy anniversary, Hoda and Joel!

