Hilary Duff opens up about dealing with mom guilt: 'I always feel torn'

Hillary Duff is feeling stronger than ever.

The 29-year-old "Younger" star graces the cover of Redbook's April issue, and inside the magazine she opens up about balancing motherhood, co-parenting — with her ex-husband Mike Comrie — and dating.

Eric Ray Davidson Actress Hilary Duff on the cover of the April edition of Redbook.

Duff's secret? Taking pressure off herself.

"As I get older, I feel more comfortable 'leaning out,'" Duff told Redbook. "I don't need to cram every day full, because I can and because I'm capable. I have worked my whole life."

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum, who's been a professional entertainer since she was 6, said she's also trying to feel less guilty about juggling her Hollywood career with being a mom to son Luca, who turns 5 on March 20.

"I always feel torn or guilty about something," said Duff. "I'm not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, 'Oh, I shouldn't stay still this long.' And that's ridiculous."

"I have a child; it's totally fine to not be slammed all the time," she continued. "It feels really good to not be on someone else's schedule — besides Luca's. I'm basically his chauffeur!"

Eric Ray Davidson Hilary Duff told Redbook she's taking pressure of herself to stay busy all the time: "I don't need to cram every day full."

The actress-singer and Comrie, a retired pro hockey player, split in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage, but remain friendly exes.

Duff revealed that co-parenting with Comrie allows her a little me-time.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images Hilary Duff and NHL star Mike Comrie in 2012.

"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,'" said Duff. "I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"

Though Duff has been linked recently to 29-year-old singer Matthew Koma, she told Redbook that being single has its ups and downs.

"I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible, said Duff. "I really attract the old men!"

The April issue of Redbook hits newsstands March 21.