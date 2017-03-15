Parents

Hilary Duff opens up about dealing with mom guilt: 'I always feel torn'

Hillary Duff is feeling stronger than ever.

The 29-year-old "Younger" star graces the cover of Redbook's April issue, and inside the magazine she opens up about balancing motherhood, co-parenting — with her ex-husband Mike Comrie — and dating.

Actress Hilary Duff on the cover of the April edition of Redbook.

Duff's secret? Taking pressure off herself.

"As I get older, I feel more comfortable 'leaning out,'" Duff told Redbook. "I don't need to cram every day full, because I can and because I'm capable. I have worked my whole life."

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum, who's been a professional entertainer since she was 6, said she's also trying to feel less guilty about juggling her Hollywood career with being a mom to son Luca, who turns 5 on March 20.

"I always feel torn or guilty about something," said Duff. "I'm not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, 'Oh, I shouldn't stay still this long.' And that's ridiculous."

"I have a child; it's totally fine to not be slammed all the time," she continued. "It feels really good to not be on someone else's schedule — besides Luca's. I'm basically his chauffeur!"

Hilary Duff told Redbook she's taking pressure of herself to stay busy all the time: "I don't need to cram every day full."

The actress-singer and Comrie, a retired pro hockey player, split in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage, but remain friendly exes.

Duff revealed that co-parenting with Comrie allows her a little me-time.

Hilary Duff and NHL star Mike Comrie in 2012.

"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,'" said Duff. "I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"

Though Duff has been linked recently to 29-year-old singer Matthew Koma, she told Redbook that being single has its ups and downs.

"I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible, said Duff. "I really attract the old men!"

The April issue of Redbook hits newsstands March 21.

Hilary Duff on relatable 'Younger' character, what's NOT in her workout

