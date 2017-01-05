Hilary Duff opens up about co-parenting with her ex-husband

share tweet pin email

It's been almost two years since Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie announced their separation, but the truth is, even though they're now divorced, they'll always be together — in a way.

That's because Duff and the retired NHL player, who wed in 2010, still share an enduring bond in the form of their 4-year-old son, Luca. And the "Younger" star wouldn't have it any other way.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie attend the 7th Annual March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 7, 2012.

"Mike’s amazing," Duff raved in an interview with Cosmopolitan."We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

kid crushes my heart one cuddle at a time💔 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 30, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

That echoes a sentiment the actress shared during a November chat with "Younger" co-star Nico Tortorella, on his "Love Bomb" podcast, in which she said that her union with Comrie was "a successful marriage." As for their divorce, she added, "I can't imagine going through that process with anyone but him."

At the time, she also explained that she wasn’t particularly interested in marrying again. And right now, she isn't even concerned about dating.

“I’ve never been a good dater," Duff, who recently parted ways with personal trainer Jason Walsh, told Cosmo. "I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to … I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate."

