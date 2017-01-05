Hilary Duff opens up about co-parenting with her ex-husband

It's been almost two years since Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie announced their separation, but the truth is, even though they're now divorced, they'll always be together — in a way.
That's because Duff and the retired NHL player, who wed in 2010, still share an enduring bond in the form of their 4-year-old son, Luca. And the "Younger" star wouldn't have it any other way.
More Pop Culture videos
Watch Hoda try to toss beignets into Gene Simmons’ mouth
Golden Globes: Top contenders include ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight’
Elton John, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart send Matt Lauer 20th anniversary wishes
Vivica A. Fox spotlights exotic male dancers in new show ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’
"Mike’s amazing," Duff raved in an interview with Cosmopolitan."We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”
RELATED: Hilary Duff talks marriage and divorce: 'We separated in a very loving way'
That echoes a sentiment the actress shared during a November chat with "Younger" co-star Nico Tortorella, on his "Love Bomb" podcast, in which she said that her union with Comrie was "a successful marriage." As for their divorce, she added, "I can't imagine going through that process with anyone but him."
At the time, she also explained that she wasn’t particularly interested in marrying again. And right now, she isn't even concerned about dating.
Hilary Duff on relatable ‘Younger’ character, what’s NOT in her workoutPlay Video - 3:15
Hilary Duff on relatable ‘Younger’ character, what’s NOT in her workoutPlay Video - 3:15
More video
After 19 years, TODAY superfans return for Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary
See Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer’s 20th anniversary surprise for Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer’s 20 years on TODAY: See the most memorable moments
Elton John, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart send Matt Lauer 20th anniversary wishes
“I’ve never been a good dater," Duff, who recently parted ways with personal trainer Jason Walsh, told Cosmo. "I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to … I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate."
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.