Caught on tape! Hero employee makes incredible catch to save falling toddler

Apparently the cat-like reflexes developed while skydiving can also come in handy for saving falling toddlers.

When a customer's young son went tumbling off the front counter at iFly, an indoor skydiving center in Houston, employee Jesse "Tex" Leos reacted instantly for an amazing, one-armed save.

Even Leos knew he had just made a clutch grab, and showed off a quick flex for the security camera before giving a thumbs-up.

"Just out of the corner of my eye I saw the child fall and didn’t have that much time to think about it, and next thing I know I’m holding the kid," Leos told NBC Houston affiliate KPRC.

He initially posted the video for friends on his Facebook page before others put it on Reddit and Imgur to show the world his gravity-defying reaction.

Leos knows plenty about humans plummeting to earth, as he has honed his reflexes by doing tricks in the center's wind tunnel and serving as a skydiving instructor at another facility.

"Definitely my reflexes were quick, and I can attest that’s to the training that we do every day here,'' he told KPRC. "We both just kind of had a laugh at it, and it was kind of one of those ‘that just happened’ kind of moments that turned out great."

