Gloria Estefan mourns the loss of her 'beloved' mom

Gloria Estefan is in mourning today for the loss of her mother, Gloria Fajardo, who died Tuesday night after an illness. She was 88.

Gloria Estefan and mother Gloria Fajardo during Estefan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2005.

Estefan had been posting on Instagram regularly about her mother's health, sharing requests for prayers and understanding; her daughter Emily also posted photos of her beloved abuela.

Though Fajardo had been ill, clearly Estefan had not realized the end was so near: she recently canceled a July 15 concert due to her mother's illness.

In the post announcing Fajardo's death (here it is in Spanish), Estefan noted that the timing coincided with the time Fajardo's own mother had passed 32 years earlier.

Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris. They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life. I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

As the Miami Herald reported, Fajardo brought Estefan over from Cuba when they fled that country after the Cuban Revolution. Estefan went on to become an internationally-famous musician whose story was most recently told in the Broadway musical "On Your Feet."

Anyone who has been touched by the light of Gloria Fajardo is privileged. Privileged. Something that I can spell, pronounce, and define because of Gloria Fajardo. Define as a student, with the aid of a dictionary that Abuela gave me before I could even write my name. And define as the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants. Selfless warriors who sacrificed everything for me to be able to flip the pages of the dictionary and press my nose inside and smell what freedom smells like in between "aardvark" and "zyzzogeton". Everyday that Abuela has been in the hospital my incredible mother and aunt stand tirelessly at her bedside hour after hour, while we all come in and out to collect and dole out our love. Using our souls as a channel, we cover her in all of your incredible prayers and good energy. From my entire family/friends to you, thank you for the good thoughts. And in the end, everyone who loves Abuela ends up being family because that's the kind of person that she is. She brings people together in faith, love, laughter, freedom, and so many other ways that I would gladly sacrifice my time to explain. Te quiero abuelita. We are all here for you, we all love you, and are anxiously awaiting our next rap while we cover you in light. To everyone out there continuing to pray, in whichever way you do, thank you. We love you. Please keep them coming ❤️

Emily's posts about her abuela had actually garnered the older woman a bit of a fan following as "Rapuela" — because she would rap in them!

Clearly, talent and performing ran in the family.

Farewell, Gloria Fajardo.

