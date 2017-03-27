'Gilmore Girls' star Jared Padalecki, wife welcome baby No. 3 — see the pic

share tweet pin email

The "Gilmore Girls" family has grown again!

Actor Jared Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve Cortese, have welcomed their third child together — a daughter named Odette Elliott.

The couple revealed the happy news with a sweet Instagram shot of mom kissing her new little girl's adorably fuzzy head.

Padalecki, 34, who played Rory Gilmore's first love, Dean, on the original "Gilmore Girls" and its recent reboot, "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life," announced he and his actress wife were expecting again last November on "Live With Kelly."

Andrew Chin / Getty Images Actors Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Odette Elliott.

"Father of two, about to be father of three in March," the actor quipped to host Kelly Ripa.

The "Supernatural" stars married in 2010 and are already parents to sons Thomas, 4, and Shepherd, 2.

TBT. Soon we'll be 5 :)) @nowandgen A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Their happy news comes just 10 months after fans learned Padalecki's "Gilmore Girls" costar Alexis Bledel, 35, and her husband, "Mad Men" alum Vincent Kartheiser, 37, welcomed their first child — a baby boy!

Bledel actually welcomed her son in the fall of 2015, but chose to keep the news a private affair. Fans only learned she'd become a mom when "Gilmore Girls" star Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) spilled the beans during an interview with Glamour.

We're thrilled we're hearing Padalecki's happy news right away!

Congrats to Jared and Genevieve — and welcome to the world, Odette!