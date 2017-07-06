George and Amal Clooney step out with the twins on trip to Italy

share tweet pin email

George and Amal Clooney have been careful about taking their 1-month-old twins Ella and Alexander out in public — and they've been pretty successful about keeping the tots' privacy a secret.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link George and Amal Clooney step out with twins, caught on camera Play Video - 0:24 George and Amal Clooney step out with twins, caught on camera Play Video - 0:24

And even though they recently flew on a private jet into Milan, Italy with the babes, they're still batting a thousand... because we can't see either of them in their adorable white lace bassinets!

The Clooneys have largely kept out of the public eye since the twins' birth; this was the first time the couple were seen in public with the babies.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images George and Amal Clooney in Los Angeles in 2016.

George's 83-year-old dad Nick Clooney told the press after meeting them via Skype in June that they both had dark hair, while his wife "swears they have George's nose. I don't know what that means."

George and Amal wed in 2014 in Venice, and he has a home he visits regularly in Lake Como, Italy. The twins were born at St. Mary's Hospital in London on June 6, with Alexander arriving first at 12:54 p.m. Ella arrived two minutes later, People reports.

George is pretty savvy about the press, so we expect they'll have an official photo of themselves with the babes in due course. For now, we'll just keep peering at these pictures, imagining what the beautiful offspring of two very beautiful people look like.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.