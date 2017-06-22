Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.

Why? Because as any parent can tell you, getting that perfect family beach photo is a lot harder than it looks.

So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

Want to share your funniest parenting moments with TODAY? Just post them on our Facebook page at TODAY Parents, or tag us OR Sarah Maizes (our Parenting-Humorist-at-Large) in your comments. We’ll pick our favorites to feature in our next installment.

1. Face it (Rach Riot)

Facebook

2. Summer school (Elizabeth Hamilton-Argyropoulos)

Facebook

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

3. Wheely cool (Christine Organ)

Facebook

4. Happy campers (Bluebonnet Babies by Molly England)

Facebook

5. Say cheese (Sarcastic Mommy)

Facebook

6. Fandom (Ellen Carmody Shaklee)

Facebook

7. Web-crawler (Punk Rock Papa)

Facebook

8. Java jive (Dad and Buried)

Facebook

9. Wrong number (Real American Dadass)

Facebook

10. Morning meal (Bad Sandy)

Facebook

11. Sticky situation (Mommy Owl by Lauren Lodder)

Facebook

Want more funniest parents on Facebook? Find them here!

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.