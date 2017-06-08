Laugh along with the funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook. And we love them for it.

Why? Because as we wind up another school year with class parties, yearbook signings, and pomp and circumstance-filled graduations, it feels good to hug our fellow parents with tears in our eyes as we say, “Crap. How many weeks till they’re back in school?”

So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. Daily special (Mommy Back Talk)

Facebook

2. What not to wear (My Life Suckers)

Facebook

3. Search party (Mama Needs a Nap)

Facebook

4. Name game (Bluebonnet Babies by Molly England)

Facebook

5. Art appreciation (Susanne Kerns -- Writer)

Facebook

6. Seeing red (Hold Me, Don't Hold Me)

Facebook

7. She's got drive (Stacey Gill Ink -- One Funny Motha)

Facebook

8. Fast thinking (Tara Wood)

Facebook

9. Working for the weekend (Unremarkable Files)

Facebook

10. Chef's table (Punk Rock Papa)

Facebook

