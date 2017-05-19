Laugh along with the 10 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

Why? Because even though Mother's Day is over, we still noticed all the Facebook photos of long-stemmed Day roses, handmade chocolates and expensive dinners. Sometimes we just need to know that we’re not the only moms who celebrated with burnt toast in bed … at 6 am.

So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. No wine-ing (Hold Me, Don't Hold Me)

Facebook

2. Don't tempt me (RachRiot)

Facebook

3. I have reservations (Pails and Fires by Leslie Gaar)

Facebook

4. Ringer (Susanne Kerns — Writer)

Facebook

5. Marketing error (Mama Needs a Nap)

Facebook

6. Drink up (Sassypiehole by Lisa René LeClair)

Facebook

7. All about the timing (Perfection Pending by Meredith Ethington)

Facebook

8. It's a living (Julie Scagell, Writer)

Facebook

9, Say what? (40 Wishes and Counting)

Facebook

10. Wrap it up (Julie Burton/Writer)

Facebook

Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.