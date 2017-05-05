Laugh along with the 10 funniest parents on Facebook this week

share tweet pin email

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.

Why? Because if it weren’t for their unbridled honesty, we’d think we were the only ones to consider wrangling a toddler into their car seat as cardio.

So let’s give a shout-out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.

1. Learning a language (Mommy Back Talk)

Facebook

2. Offer you can't refuse (Alessandra Macaluso, Writer)

Facebook

3. The whole tooth (Danielle Herzog, Writer)

Facebook

4. No whining (Big Top Family by Ashley Allen)

Facebook

5. Musical interlude (Sammiches & Psych Meds)

Facebook

6. Boss baby (Dad and Buried)

Facebook

7. Race time (Six Pack Mom)

Facebook

8. Spanish accent (Ramblin' Mama)

Facebook

9. Don't bank on it (The Mother Octopus)

Facebook

10. We've got drive (The ParentNormal)

Facebook

