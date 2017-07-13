'Friday Night Lights' star Scott Porter is expecting a girl — see cute announcement

share tweet pin email

"Friday Night Lights" alum Scott Porter and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield Porter, are welcoming a little girl!

The couple shared the happy news on Thursday with an adorable college football-themed announcement on Instagram.

Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for...but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses...right, @kiwiporter? A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

"Baby girl is gonna have a tough time deciding who to cheer for, but we’ll love her no matter what school she chooses…right, @kiwiporter?” the actor wrote next to a pic of two tiny cheerleading uniforms — one for the University of Texas at Austin and one for the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

It's baby No. 2 for the 37-year-old "Scorpion" star and his wife, who tied the knot in April 2013. They welcomed 2-year-old son McCoy in May 2015.

The couple announced they were expecting again in April.

Happy Easter from our growing family. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The actor shared a photo of himself with his wife, who gently cradled her baby bump, and little McCoy.

"Happy Easter from our growing family," he wrote in the caption.

The baby is another blessing for the couple, who previously revealed to People that Kelsey had been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease — a neurological condition in which the cells in the brain break down over time — before becoming pregnant with McCoy.

"As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington’s, she said, 'I want to have a kid right away,'" Porter told the magazine. "'I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington’s starts to take effect.'"

Here's wishing the couple many years of joy with their little ones.