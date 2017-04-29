Watch this couple ace their gender reveal — on a golf course

share tweet pin email

This couple pulled off a serious hole-in-one with their gender reveal!

ESPN SEC Network host Peter Burns and his wife, Lauren, headed to the legendary (and stunning) golf course in Pebble Beach, California, to create the unforgettable moment for their first child.

Burns shared the reveal in a tweet on Monday, with the caption: “The biggest shot of my life. #7 at Pebble Beach. #GenderReveal."

The biggest shot of my life. #7 at Pebble Beach. #GenderReveal pic.twitter.com/JAptoL1L3q — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 24, 2017

In the video, Burns is seen on the lush golf course teeing up the ball near his wife, who is brimming with joy and excitement. The proud father-to-be told TODAY that he dressed in pink, thinking they might be having a girl. His wife, on the other hand, predicted they were going to have a boy and wore blue.

But this wasn’t your typical run-of-the-mill golf ball.

When the club strikes the ball, it's designed to release a colorful poof of smoke, indicating the baby's gender — blue for a boy and pink for a girl.

Burns and his wife enlisted their doctor to help out with the epic reveal, by giving her identical white golf balls — one filled with pink dust and the other with blue. The doctor secretly picked the appropriate golf ball and gave it back to the couple.

In the video, Burns gets into position and swings his club, hitting the golf ball.

POOF! The ball releases a bright pink cloud into the air. It's a girl!

The excited mama-to-be sprints over to Burns and jumps into in his arms.

The ingenious gender reveal was all his idea after seeing a baseball player do something similar. Burns, a former college golfer, told his wife if they ever had a kid and she wanted to do a gender reveal, he "wanted [it] to be a golf one."

The couple's baby girl is due Oct. 21 and the birth will have an extra special meaning for Burns. "I'm adopted," he said, "so my daughter will be the first blood relative I will have ever met."

Congratulations to them!