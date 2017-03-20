Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, are expecting their first child later this year, the couple announced to People.
“We are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September,” Eric confirmed in a tweet later Monday about the addition. “It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!”
The child will be the ninth grandchild for President Donald Trump. Eric’s brother, Donald Jr., has five children; his sister, Ivanka, has three.
Eric Trump, 33, told People, “we found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool.” His Jan. 6 birthday fell just a few weeks shy of his father's inauguration as the nation's 45th president.
Lara Trump is a former “Inside Edition” producer now involved with multiple animal charities. Despite some exhaustion in her first trimester, she said she’s “feeling really good now.”
The couple, who married at the Trump family’s Mar-A-Lago resort in 2014, noted they announced the news because it was getting harder to hide the pregnancy.
“Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lara Trump told People. Indeed, the president later congratulated the couple on Twitter, indicating he was "very proud and happy" for them.
RELATED: Ivanka Trump's son crawls in White House for first time
She said the couple, who have had plenty of babysitting practice with their nieces and nephews, is now trying to determine a name for the new addition.
“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric Trump said.
“We sort of screwed ourselves over there,” his wife added.