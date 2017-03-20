share tweet pin email

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, are expecting their first child later this year, the couple announced to People.

“We are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September,” Eric confirmed in a tweet later Monday about the addition. “It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!”

Alamy Lara and Eric Trump, seen here at last year's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, are expecting their first child in September.

The child will be the ninth grandchild for President Donald Trump. Eric’s brother, Donald Jr., has five children; his sister, Ivanka, has three.

Eric Trump, 33, told People, “we found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool.” His Jan. 6 birthday fell just a few weeks shy of his father's inauguration as the nation's 45th president.

Lara Trump is a former “Inside Edition” producer now involved with multiple animal charities. Despite some exhaustion in her first trimester, she said she’s “feeling really good now.”

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

The couple, who married at the Trump family’s Mar-A-Lago resort in 2014, noted they announced the news because it was getting harder to hide the pregnancy.

“Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lara Trump told People. Indeed, the president later congratulated the couple on Twitter, indicating he was "very proud and happy" for them.

Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you! https://t.co/s0T3cTQc40 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

RELATED: Ivanka Trump's son crawls in White House for first time

She said the couple, who have had plenty of babysitting practice with their nieces and nephews, is now trying to determine a name for the new addition.

Congratulations @LaraLeaTrump & @EricTrump! We're so excited for you both. You'll be incredible parents & we cant wait to meet our nephew! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 20, 2017

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric Trump said.

“We sort of screwed ourselves over there,” his wife added.