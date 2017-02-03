share tweet pin email

He may only be a couple of months old, but Eli Christopher wasted no time getting to work — his mom's work that is.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo, who's set to direct an episode of the medical drama this season, brought the little guy along as she prepared for her off-screen role.

Directing prep with my mentor and my man ❤❤❤ Photo by @hellmannsam #multitaskinglikeamofo A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Pompeo shared a black-and-white photo of the fun on Instagram, showing her as she held Eli in her arms while co-star and fellow director Debbie Allen went over the script with her.

"Directing prep with my mentor and my man," she wrote in a caption that accompanied the scene.

While that was likely her son's first day on the job, it wasn't his first time in front of the camera. Pompeo shared a sweet shot of Eli cuddled up with his father, Chris Ivery, when she announced his arrival in December.

❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

And in January, Mom kicked off the New Year with an adorable duo dance video.

Boy Crazy....Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year ❤️🌎❤️ A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Eli is the third child for Pompeo and Ivery. The couple also have two daughters, Stella, 7, and Sienna, 2.

