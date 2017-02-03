He may only be a couple of months old, but Eli Christopher wasted no time getting to work — his mom's work that is.
"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo, who's set to direct an episode of the medical drama this season, brought the little guy along as she prepared for her off-screen role.
Pompeo shared a black-and-white photo of the fun on Instagram, showing her as she held Eli in her arms while co-star and fellow director Debbie Allen went over the script with her.
"Directing prep with my mentor and my man," she wrote in a caption that accompanied the scene.
RELATED: Ellen Pompeo welcomes 3rd child: 'Grey's Anatomy' star shares adorable new photo
While that was likely her son's first day on the job, it wasn't his first time in front of the camera. Pompeo shared a sweet shot of Eli cuddled up with his father, Chris Ivery, when she announced his arrival in December.
RELATED: Ellen Pompeo says 'Grey's Anatomy' is 'doing very well' after McDreamy's exit
And in January, Mom kicked off the New Year with an adorable duo dance video.
Eli is the third child for Pompeo and Ivery. The couple also have two daughters, Stella, 7, and Sienna, 2.
