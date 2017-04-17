Elizabeth Smart announces the birth of her second child with the sweetest pic

share tweet pin email

Congrats to Elizabeth Smart on the birth of her second child!

The activist for missing children and kidnapping survivor has provided the first glimpse of her newborn baby boy, who joins 2-year-old sister Chloe, in Smart's growing family with husband Matthew Gilmour.

"These two make my Easter perfect,'' Smart wrote on Instagram in a photo of Chloe and the boy, whose name and birth date have not been made public.

Smart's father, Ed, revealed in May 2015 that Smart had given birth to Chloe three months earlier and wanted to keep it private.

"When I had my little girl it felt like my heart was relocated in my throat,'' she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in December. "Every second of my day was, 'Is she breathing, is she OK, what does she need?' Now as a parent, going out and talking to other parents, talking to other survivors and hearing their story, I can't help but think of my own parents and what they went through."

Smart, 29, was kidnapped from her Utah home in 2002 when she was 14 by homeless street preacher Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee. For the next nine months, she was repeatedly raped and assaulted. On March 12, 2003, she was recognized while out with the two in Sandy, Utah, and rescued.

Mitchell is currently serving a life sentence and Barzee is in the midst of a 15-year sentence in a federal prison.

In 2012, she married Gilmour, a Scotsman whom she met on a Mormon mission. She also created the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which works to prevent crimes against children.

On March 12, a grateful Smart noted that it was the 14-year anniversary of the day she was rescued.

"I will never be able to thank everyone who helped, prayed, and sacrificed so much to help me,'' she wrote on Instagram. "All I can say now is every prayer and every search made a difference."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.