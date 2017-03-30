Ed Sheeran reveals when he plans to stop touring

share tweet pin email

If you're planning on seeing Ed Sheeran in concert, you might want to get your tickets soon.

The "Shape of You" singer, who visited TODAY in early March to announce his four-month tour of the U.S. later this year, has told "Good Morning Britain," a morning TV Show in the U.K., that he won't hit the road after he has children.

AP Ed Sheeran performing in Milan, Italy in March.

"I don't want to be touring when I have kids; I want to be like nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father," he said.

Then again, you might also have some time: "I think I would definitely love kids, I would definitely love all the kids in the world but I don't want to have them right now," he added.

At 26, Sheeran seems very grounded for a rock star, but he attributed that to having a great circle of friends and associates.

"I just think it helps having good people around you because I always have someone who slaps me on the wrist if I ever do anything weird," he said. "I just remember being on tour one time and being like, 'I don't want to go on stage today' and someone was like, 'Why? It’s your job.'"

The singer, who is in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, is clearly hoping for a quiet life in the future.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn attended school together.

"This is my idea of happiness: living in the countryside, having a multitude of children always around me and my wife by my side," he said. "Writing songs every day and then going to pick up my kids at school ... I'm ready [to be a dad], but then, it's not me who has to carry a baby in the belly for nine months, so it's not just up to me."

We suspect he will be up to the task at the time, though!

