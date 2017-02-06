Dylan Dreyer's baby celebrates Patriots' Super Bowl win in most adorable way

Dylan Dreyer's new baby boy hasn't even been around for two full months, but he's already seen his team win a Super Bowl!
On Monday, Little Calvin Bradley and proud dad, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, were still soaking in the excitement of Sunday night's big win for the Patriots. Fichera posted a photo from their Super Bowl celebration along with the caption, "Don't worry Calvin, Roger Goodell has a smaller more adorable MVP trophy to present to you."
Little Calvin also appeared on Dreyer's Instagram Sunday before the big game, all dolled up from his head to his toes in New England Patriots gear.
And whether you were a Pats fan or rooting on the Atlanta Falcons, you couldn't help but cheer at his adorableness.
We already knew Calvin, who was born Dec. 17 of last year, was a fan when Dylan posted a picture of the pair of them with TODAY's Al Roker at a Patriots pep rally on Friday.
We'd certainly give Calvin the award for most adorable fan! Congrats!
