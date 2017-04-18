share tweet pin email

Some people get up with a groan; others wake up ready to start the day. And then there's Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin.

He may only be 4 months old, but this wee one is already the ultimate morning person.

If only we could all wake up like this! Happy Tuesday! #happiestbaby #calwakesuplikethis @happiest_baby A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Calvin not only rises with the sun, he gives it a little competition with his big beaming smile.

On Tuesday morning, Dylan shared an adorable video of her baby's rise-and-shine routine.

"If only we could all wake up like this!" she wrote.

In the clip, Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, unswaddles Calvin after a good night's sleep and what follows is a lengthy expression of pure joy.

Delighting over dad's voice, raising his tiny arms to greet the day and grinning ear-to-ear — Calvin does it all.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a smile like that.

Calvin celebrated his very first Easter with a similar expression.

Hope you and those you love had a wonderful Easter! I'm feeling blessed this year with my 2 favorites! #happyeaster #soblessed pic.twitter.com/50KQmLeTQm — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 16, 2017

And that family portrait shows where he gets his grin from!