Some people get up with a groan; others wake up ready to start the day. And then there's Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin.
He may only be 4 months old, but this wee one is already the ultimate morning person.
Calvin not only rises with the sun, he gives it a little competition with his big beaming smile.
On Tuesday morning, Dylan shared an adorable video of her baby's rise-and-shine routine.
"If only we could all wake up like this!" she wrote.
In the clip, Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, unswaddles Calvin after a good night's sleep and what follows is a lengthy expression of pure joy.
Delighting over dad's voice, raising his tiny arms to greet the day and grinning ear-to-ear — Calvin does it all.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a smile like that.
Calvin celebrated his very first Easter with a similar expression.
And that family portrait shows where he gets his grin from!