Anchor, meteorologist, soothsayer — Dylan Dreyer does it all.

Want proof of that last claim? Just take a look at this clip from Monday's show, and you'll see she has a winning record when it comes to predicting good news for her ever-expanding TODAY family.

For instance, when Hoda Kotb revealed that she adopted her baby girl Haley Joy in February, it was a happy surprise around here. But it was one Dylan that unknowingly hinted at two months earlier.

Back in December, when both she and Savannah Guthrie were expecting their own bundles of joy, Dylan approached Hoda in the makeup room.

"This is crazy," Hoda recalled. "Dylan says to me, 'I had the weirdest dream. ... Well, Savannah's pregnant, I'm pregnant and I dreamt that you were pregnant.'"

While Dylan had no way to know it, Hoda's baby plans were already in the works at the time and she shot her pal a "crazy" reaction.

"You did look at me weird," Dylan noted, but "I didn't think anything of it."

She had no idea she was on to something until we all found out when Hoda took her maternity leave.

But looking back now, Dylan should have known something was up because that wasn't her only divination dream.

"This is what happened that same day," Savannah said, joining the baby talk. "Dylan texted me. She said, 'I had the funniest dream. I dreamed you were going to have your baby today. But I also dreamed Hoda was pregnant, so maybe I'm crazy.'"

Or not. Savannah had her baby that very same day!

Later in the show, when Jenna Bush Hager learned about Dylan's ability to forecast more than the weather, she asked the question we all wanted to ask: "Did you dream that I was going to win the lottery?"