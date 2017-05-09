share tweet pin email

Life has been a whirlwind for Dylan Dreyer since becoming a first-time mom to son Calvin just five months ago.

“I feel like maternity leave never really happened. I wake up at 3:30 in the morning. Sometimes I have a shoot in the afternoon,” the TODAY meteorologist said about her schedule since returning to work in March. “It’s really hard to find time to balance it all between healthy eating and exercising, and still getting some sleep.”

Yet, Dylan said, life remains pretty amazing despite all the disruptions to her former routines.

Hope you and those you love had a wonderful Easter! I'm feeling blessed this year with my 2 favorites! #happyeaster #soblessed A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

“The most surprising part about motherhood is how my whole world now sort of revolves around him,” she said. “Besides being the happiest I've ever been in my life, I'm also the busiest I've ever been.”

Got my Sunday snuggles in with the little guy. Back to work Monday!! See you soon on @todayshow #wheredoesthetimego A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

As an early gift for her first Mother’s Day, Dylan recently received some professional advice on how to take care of herself while also taking care of her little guy. She also got some suggestions on how to eat healthier and sneak in more exercise without sacrificing precious moments with her son.

Happy Mother's Day, Dylan. Calvin is one lucky kid!

