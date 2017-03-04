'I'm so in love with him': Dylan Dreyer and baby Calvin say hi on TODAY

share tweet pin email

Dylan Dreyer isn’t back from maternity quite yet, but that didn’t stop her and baby Calvin Fichera from saying hi to Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin!

The new mom and her 10-week-old son video chatted with the anchors Saturday morning and dished on what everyone wanted to know: how Calvin is doing!

“He’s just amazing. I’m so in love with him,” the TODAY meteorologist gushed. “He’s rolling over. He’s smiling all the time…Every day is something new.”

One of his biggest achievements so far: giving mom a good stretch of sleep at night. “I get a good five hours at night,” she said. “I’ll take it!”

While Calvin is thriving, it sounds like Dylan is too. The beaming mom revealed she was worried the transition to being a mom would be difficult, but she took to it naturally.

“I know how to take care of him, how to nurture him and how to love him. It just kind of happened!”

We miss you, Dylan, but we’re so happy to see you so happy!