When Maksim Chmerkovskiy's infant son came down with a fever recently, there was no pussyfooting around.
The "Dancing with the Stars" hunk and new dad (little Shai was born to fiancee Peta Murgatroyd on Jan. 4) told ABC News Thursday that when the little guy was just a few weeks old, he suddenly started burning up one day.
So they rushed him to the emergency room!
"We were so like not prepared for the protocol [and] procedure that happened at the emergency rooms with infants that small," Chmerkovskiy revealed. "Nobody really ever told us anything about that. It was a big shock to the mind and to the heart."
We can only imagine.
He added, "You start to see a little IV on a little baby and you're like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy.' And then we had to travel and fly back to L.A. after this just happened. It was a lot for us."
And, undoubtedly, for baby Shai (who we're happy to report is doing just fine).
Both parents are returning to the "DWTS" dance floor this season, but don't expect to see Shai on TV any time soon. "We've gone through a lot of stuff with him already — some drama and traumatic experiences," said Chmerkovskiy. "That's why I'm kind of like, 'Let's not take him on set.'"
It's all in a day's work for a new parent. "I'm such an overprotective, overthinking, over-planning type of person," he said. "[But] you can’t foresee some things; you can try your best."
"Dancing with the Stars" returns on ABC March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
