It's another new grandbaby for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Their second daughter, Jill, and her husband Derick Dillard have shared photos of week-old Samuel, born July 8.
"We are so grateful to God for the arrival of little Samuel Scott," Jill Dillard wrote on her Instagram account.
The couple have shared more photos of their new baby on their blog, "The Dillards."
Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here
Samuel has one older brother, Israel, who will turn 2 in August.
RELATED: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar add a 20th child to their family
Jill is the fourth of the Duggars' 19 children, and appeared on their original TLC TV show "19 Kids and Counting." The series was suspended, then canceled, by TLC after the Duggars' oldest son, Josh, publicly apologized for molesting five girls, including several of his own sisters, when he was 14 and 15 years old.
More Moments That Matter videos
Dylan Dreyer’s baby Calvin meets his great-grandma: See the sweet pics
See TODAY viewers’ babies do planking poses like Hoda’s Haley Joy
Watch Hoda’s baby Haley Joy do a plank pose: ‘Is that freaky??’
Dylan Dreyer shares Fourth of July plans: ‘It’s me and Calvin all day long’
Jill now appears on "Counting On," the TLC show created in 2015 after "19 Kids and Counting" was canceled.
RELATED: Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben reveal the name of their newborn son
Jill's sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, gave birth to her second son, Henry, in February. Their brother Josh and his wife Anna are expecting their fifth child later this year.