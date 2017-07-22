'Doing great': Jimmy Kimmel posts update on son with adorable pic

share tweet pin email

Jimmy Kimmel was recently faced with a serious situation when his newborn son underwent open heart surgery.

Now, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host has an update for us — and it's good news for the Kimmel clan!

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

"Billy is 3 months old & doing great," wrote Kimmel of his son, William John, who was born on April 21. "Thx for the love & support."

Kimmel, 49, also took the opportunity to encourage some relevant activism, urging followers to "Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, posted a similar message with another shot of their son, all smiles after his successful surgery.

Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them. pic.twitter.com/UbFp2UgqGH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 21, 2017

Kimmel explained shortly after Billy's birth that the baby was born with "a hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart" that prevented him from getting enough oxygen to his blood. It would require multiple surgeries to fix, the first of which has already happened. The others will come when he's older.

The surgeon "went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain," Kimmel said of the first surgery.

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Kimmel shared another update after returning to TV in May.

"He's eating. He's getting bigger. He's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual," Kimmel said at the time, with a flash of his signature humor. "My wife took a little video of him today. You can see — he's smiling because so many people donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Either that or he has gas. We don't know."

We're very happy to hear good news for this very happy baby!