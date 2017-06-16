Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins?

share tweet pin email

Fans of Beyoncé and Jay Z are clamoring for any information at all about the babies on the way — including whether or not they're already here. But so far, the music stars are remaining mum about their twin bundles of joy.

Still, some fans think they already know one detail — thanks to former President Barack Obama.

Reuters, Getty Images Did former President Barack Obama spill the baby beans about Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins?

Obama recorded a message in honor of Jay Z becoming the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, and — oh, boy! — social media has been abuzz about the sex of the twins ever since.

In the message, Obama said, "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other," and he then went on to list their similarities — from humble beginnings to unforeseen success, and from famous wives to fatherhood.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters," he noted, adding, "although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up."

Beat? Beat by having more daughters? Well, the Obamas have two and the Carters have one, so the twins must be ... whoa!

Obama just inducted Jay Z into the hall of fame and lowkey announced Jay Z and Beyoncé are having twin GIRLS!!!

Obama said that him and Jay Z are fools for their daughters...BUT IS GOING TO HAVE HIM BEAT WHEN THOSE TWINS SHOW UP. BEYONCE HAVING GIRLS.

my trying to make sense of obama saying he and jay z are fools for their daughters but "j is going to have him beat" once the twins come out

Yes, the theory that trended on Twitter Thursday night was that Obama spilled the beans about the babies — they're girls!

But did he really?

"I just think he was talking about 'he's got me beat' in the amount of kids," TODAY's Carson Daily said when he rolled the clip for Pop Start Friday morning.

Savannah Guthrie didn't sound so convinced. "Do we know that?"

Well, we'll know soon enough!