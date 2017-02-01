'Get off your phone!!' This day care center's sign for parents is brutally honest

share tweet pin email

We’re all guilty of looking at our phone too much, and we all know we’re guilty of looking at our phone too much. But here’s another reminder, courtesy of a Texas day care center.

This notice was shared on Facebook by Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz, who drops off her soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter, Caroline, at the center.

It couldn’t be any more direct in its message, demanding not once but twice that parents get off their phones — underlined, in bold and with exclamation points.

“Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??” the sign asks.

Feeling badly about your own phone habits yet? Wait, there’s more.

“We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy…’ and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling.”

Tell us how you really feel!

The Facebook post has been shared more than 1 million times, and the comments have been mostly supportive of the day care center. But while there are a lot of people saying “Amen” or “I agree,” there is also some pushback from commenters who feel the center overstepped its boundaries.

“A lot of working parents have hectic schedules if they have other kids. So while I see the point, I also don't think it's fair to judge a parent on a brief encounter,” wrote one person.

“Unfortunately some people’s jobs don’t end at 5:00,” commented another.

One thing is for sure: The day care center’s message was heard loud and clear.

