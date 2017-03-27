share tweet pin email

David and Victoria Beckham’s 5-year-old daughter, Harper, can now ride a bicycle on her own, and her father could not be more proud of her.

The former soccer star shared this video of Harper pedaling away on her pink bike without any assistance. Watch as she bikes it like Beckham!

So so proud 💜🚴🏻‍♀️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

David Beckham smiles from ear to ear in the clip as he jogs alongside his daughter and tells her (and the camera), “First time riding on your own, Harper!”

“So so proud,” he captioned his Instagram post. What a great daddy-daughter moment!

Harper had a pretty great moment this weekend with her mom, too. She created this card for U.K. Mother’s Day, which was celebrated Sunday, and it left Victoria Beckham “feeling very loved.”

Feeling very loved today 🙏🏻 The sweetest card from my best friend x I love u all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB 💙 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

“You are very special to me. You are my best friend I have ever met,” Harper wrote to her mom. We love the way she signed the card: “Hooray hooray for mummy.”

Let’s not forget David and Victoria Beckham’s two oldest children, 18-year-old Brooklyn and 14-year-old Romeo, who also shared sweet messages for Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother's Day. X love you to the moon and back ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Happy Mother's Day mum xx I can't ask for a cooler,nicer and joyful mum. love u lots and lots have a great day ❤❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

David posted this black-and-white picture of the entire family, including 12-year-old son Cruz, in honor of the “amazing mummy.”

He’s so, so proud of all of the Beckhams!

