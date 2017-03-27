David and Victoria Beckham’s 5-year-old daughter, Harper, can now ride a bicycle on her own, and her father could not be more proud of her.
The former soccer star shared this video of Harper pedaling away on her pink bike without any assistance. Watch as she bikes it like Beckham!
David Beckham smiles from ear to ear in the clip as he jogs alongside his daughter and tells her (and the camera), “First time riding on your own, Harper!”
“So so proud,” he captioned his Instagram post. What a great daddy-daughter moment!
Harper had a pretty great moment this weekend with her mom, too. She created this card for U.K. Mother’s Day, which was celebrated Sunday, and it left Victoria Beckham “feeling very loved.”
“You are very special to me. You are my best friend I have ever met,” Harper wrote to her mom. We love the way she signed the card: “Hooray hooray for mummy.”
Let’s not forget David and Victoria Beckham’s two oldest children, 18-year-old Brooklyn and 14-year-old Romeo, who also shared sweet messages for Mother’s Day.
David posted this black-and-white picture of the entire family, including 12-year-old son Cruz, in honor of the “amazing mummy.”
He’s so, so proud of all of the Beckhams!
Victoria Beckham on new clothing line, family and a Spice Girls reunionPlay Video - 5:34
