David Beckham is a double for his son Brooklyn in this amazing throwback pic

David Beckham's mother, Sandra, turned 68 on Monday, and he decided to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a photo of the two of them from his teen days.

But the throwback pic soon had his Instagram followers buzzing about another member of the family.

And it's easy to see why.

Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing mums and Grandma anyone could wish for.. Thank you for always being the person you are.. We love you and appreciate everything you do for us x ❤️ @sandra_beckham49 @joannebeckham @lynnebeckham72 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

When the now-retired soccer star was still just a boy, he looked a whole lot like his oldest boy does now — 18-year-old son Brooklyn.

Seriously, it's like seeing double!

Getty Images/David Beckham David Beckham then and Brooklyn Beckham now.

"At first glance, I thought you were Brooklyn in this picture," one fan wrote in the comments, followed by several others who had the very same thought.

Fred Duval / FilmMagic David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the European premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at Cineworld Empire on May 10.

Given how much father and son resemble each other as teens, it only stands to reason that Brooklyn already has a good idea about what he'll look like in the future, when he hits 42.

Frankly, that's not a bad preview!

The younger Beckham recently shared a throwback pic of his own. For Father's Day, he celebrated the man who's always "leading the way" for him (and not just where looks are concerned) with one sweet shot.