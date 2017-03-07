share tweet pin email

The father-daughter dance at Caldwood Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas, was full some killer dance moves last month — but the best belonged to one standout dad in particular.

Ray Mason, 51, danced with his 12-year-old daughter, Sadie, and stole the show with a few unforgettable steps that have since racked up more than 2 million views online after a fellow parent posted them in a video on Facebook last month.

“I had no idea anyone was even getting video,” Mason told TODAY. “Before I knew it, the kids were circling around me.”

Mason wowed the elementary crowd with a series of pops, locks, waves and even the robot as if he was born to do it.

“I grew up in an era where break-dancing was the thing,” he recalled. “I’m no Channing Tatum, but in my younger days I might have been able to hang with him!”

RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi's daughter surprises concert audience with onstage dance

The dancing dad wanted to help his daughter settle into her new school, having transferred from another one only two weeks earlier.

“Sadie felt like she didn’t have any friends,” Mason said. “I thought it might be a good idea to help her out.”

RELATED: Bride's epic dance routine with her father has the internet in stitches

A sales rep by day, Mason shared why he thinks it's important to cut loose every now and then.

“I look at dancing like expression of an emotion you’re feeling,” he said. “You get out there and even if you’re not a great dancer, you express how you feel through way you move.”

For our benefit, we certainly hope this dad has plenty of expressing left to do!