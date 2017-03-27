share tweet pin email

Oooh! Let's get you some ointment for that burn, Thomas.

One NBA fan may be in the running for Dad of the Year after a photo showing him trolling his son over the boy's bad grades at Friday's Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets game went viral.

We may not know much about Thomas or his father, but the image of Dad holding up the sign at the game was a classic the minute it aired on ESPN, and we understand why.

Message aside, let's break down the fact that a) Dad used the Cav's logo b) he had an emoji and c) he must have had it custom printed — this was no last minute marker-and-poster board job.

Part of us is kind of wondering if this isn't some sort of promotion for a movie or TV show we haven't heard of yet but in for now, we're going with sincere, well-prepared father.

But guess what?

Dad wasn't done with signs, or trolling; on Sunday night he popped up at a Houston Rockets game with another sign to remind Thomas of what he was missing out on.

The lesson here for Thomas? Never underestimate your parents' ability to come up with creative punishments!

