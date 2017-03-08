share tweet pin email

Many new moms will admit to scrolling through elaborate Instagram feeds filled with adorable babies surrounded by fantastical landscapes. The feeling waffles between begrudging respect and bafflement — how do these women have the time?

Well now there's some great news for moms who want the same pretty pictures without the insane amount of effort.

Gabriela Anggono found herself taking thousands of pictures of her adorable babies sleeping in their cribs and wondered why their sheets aren't designed in a more imaginative way. So she started Rookie Human.

The company sells crib sheets decorated with hand-drawn illustrations that reflect the magic parents feel when watching their little one sleep. They also just so happen to be the perfect backdrop for some adorable photos.

Slideshow Photos While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art In “When My Baby Dreams,” Adele Enersen imagines her newborn daughter as a bookworm, an astronaut, a surfer and an elephant tamer. While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Mila’s daydreams - “When My Baby Dreams,” Adele Enersen's first picture book, went on sale on Jan. 3, 2012 and featured a selection of photos from Enersen’s popular Mila’s Daydreams blog. The forest-scene image pictured here is the first whimsical photo Enersen took of her newborn daughter at their home in Finland. Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of ‘Petting a little lamb’ - Adele Enersen, 34, works as a copywriter and concept designer in advertising. She used blankets, clothing and other props from around the house to stage each photo of her sleeping newborn daughter. Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of A baby bookworm - Enersen happily remembers the moment it first occurred to her that she could take cute photos of her baby girl Mila by modifying the background. “One time she fell asleep in a funny position and she looked like a little fencer,” Enersen recalled. “My husband, who is a composer, put his conductor baton in her hand, and we took a photo.” En garde! Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Where no baby has gone before - This photo of Mila as a little astronaut incorporates ordinary items from around the kitchen: a paper plate “helmet,” and tin-foil stars. The cord is from the Enersens’ computer. Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Up, up and away - According to Enersen’s new book, “When my baby dreams of flying, she uses her birthday balloons on the way up ...” Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Clotheslined - “... then makes an especially soft landing. But her socks are even softer!” Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of ‘A perfectly pink world’ - Several photos in “When My Baby Dreams” prominently feature the color pink – including this image in which Mila “strolls through a cotton candy park.” Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Riding on an Indian elephant - Enersen used one of her old cardigan sweaters to create the elephant pictured here. “I used a lot of blankets and pillows because I have some kind of a thing for pillows,” Enersen explained. “I also used a lot of scarves and my clothing and Mila’s clothing. ... Oh, and a lot of cloth nappies!” Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Surfer girl - In her dreams, baby Mila loves to catch waves in the morning. Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Mom and baby together - Adele Enersen, pictured here with her daughter Mila, has given a lot of thought to how Mila will someday feel about her unique baby pictures. “I mean, I know that when she’s a teenager she’s going to hate me anyway,” Enersen said. “But I think overall she’s going to love it because it’s something so special.” Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

While her baby sleeps, mom makes infant into art of Baby shower gift - Adele Enersen’s “When My Baby Dreams” book – published by Balzer + Bray, a division of HarperCollins – went on sale on Jan. 3, 2012. To order a copy, click here. To see more images of Mila’s daydreams, visit Enersen’s blog or go to this Mila’s Daydreams Facebook page. Adele Enersen / Adele Enersen

The company has two limited-edition collections featuring four designs, including celestial celebrations with colorful animals and cherubic children floating through clouds in a hot-air balloon.

Heather Slingerland Babes in dreamland!

"We searched high and low to find incredibly talented artists who bring their unique interpretation of dreamland to each of their designs," Anggono says on the Rookie Human site.

The best part? This beautiful bedding will lull your cutie to sleep surrounded by bright characters that might just spark some really clever imaginations.