Matimati Bibs, $18.95 set of 4, Amazon

Matimati Baby Matimati Baby drool bibs

Babies drool. A. LOT. And parents already have too much laundry to do. These stylish bibs come in many patterns, will keep your baby’s clothes dry and give your washer and dryer a rest. You can also feel good about this purchase because every Matimati bib that is bought, a portion of profits gets donated to a charity that fights against human trafficking. So yeah...your baby is now drooling for a purpose!

Goumikids Baby mitts, $21.99 Buy Buy Baby

Goumikids

Your newborn is little...but man can he or she scratch. Protect that precious mug (and yours) with these adorable and organic mittens. And bonus...you’re making an actual difference in the world when you buy Goumikids mittens. A portion of every sale and 100 percent of some sales go to their partners who support efforts that protect children and improve the lives of girls globally. High-mitten fives to that!

aden + anais Classic Sleeping Bag, $32 Amazon

aden + anais classic sleeping bags love struck

You’re going to want one in adult size. Trust us. The only tough decision you’ll have to make is what adorable pattern you should buy…and how many in each size.

The Burp Cloth Set, $19 June & January

June & January

From one mom to another...you can never have too many burp cloths lying around the house. You may as well buy enough to create a full body suit...because drool, vomit and other...stuff will just be on your person at all times. Promise. But at least now you can wipe in style.

Baby Einstein Musical Toy, $7.49 Amazon

Baby Einstein

We all know YOUR baby is a prodigy. And baby prodigies should have the very best in transportable music toys.

Wings Organic Swaddle Scarf, $40 Coveted Things

Coveted Things

Odds are before you’ve had a baby you’ve never heard of a “swaddle” and now that’s all you’re doing as a new parent. So why not swaddle your baby in style. Beautifully designed prints that are perfect for overhead Instagram photos. Because lets be honest... after all the swaddling... taking hundreds of photos of your new baby to post on your social media feeds is next in line. #FACT.

Baby's First Toy, $24.99 Yoee Baby

Yoee Baby

Is it a troll? A teether? A tactile rattle? A funny stuffed animal? A feather? How about...all of the above! Your baby will love this hilarious toy that stimulates development and creates interactions between you and your baby from day one.

Project Nursery Sight and Sound Bluetooth Projector; $49 Amazon

Project Nursery

New parents, white noise is your friend! And so are lullabies and nightlights. Well, now you can have all that and more (can I say projector images onto the nursery ceiling) with this sleek-looking machine that can also be connected to Bluetooth. So little one, say bye-bye to “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and hello to Beyonce.

Adult Oval Teething Necklace, $34 Summerlulu

Summer Lulu

Getting teeth can be such a pain in the gum. But now you and your baby can do it together….in style. These chic teether necklaces will have your baby feeling better in no time and you may even get some extra snuggles. These two mompreneurs make a point of employing moms who are looking to make side income or reenter the workforce. Bonus, this is the official jewelry of the America Autism Society for its calming benefits for kids on the spectrum.

Skip Hop Chevron Foam Tiles, $78.99 Target

Skip Hop

There is going to be a time where you're going to cave and get foamy tiles for your baby to play on. Most of those tiles come in garish colors that Don't. Match. Anything. (Trust me, I know.) But not anymore. These sophisticated, understated foam tiles will have people think you just bought a cool new rug. Werd.

Animal Nursery Knot Hat and Diaper Covers, $19 Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Parents, you only have a finite amount of time to dress your kids EXACTLY. AS. YOU. WANT. Be reckless. Start them out right with this “too-cute-for-words” diaper cover animal set. #swoon.

Rookie Humans crib sheet, $34.99 Amazon

Rookie Humans

It’s rare a crib sheet is so adorable it begs for new parents to get out a stool to take overheard photos..or to deploy a camera drone in their baby’s nursery. Meet Rookie Humans, a company that uses artists to design limited edition bedding that is ALMOST cuter than than baby. Kidding. Nothing is cuter than YOUR baby!

Summer Infant Changing Pad, $19.50 Amazon

Summer Infant

You and your little one will be spending a lot of time with a changing pad. So make it a good one!

Tiny Love Take-Along Toy Arch, $16.95 Amazon

When you're on the go, make sure you have bottles, diapers..and this toy. The toy encourages sensory development, can clip on and off to different strollers, carseats or carriers and will fit into your diaper bag. #MOMWIN

LuLu Lamb and Blankie, $94 Olive and Cocoa

We dare you to buy another blanket after feeling how cozy this one is. Seriously. Can we get this in Adult Comforter Size please?! And the ivory colored reversible chamois blanket comes with a cute fuzzy sheep. SOLD.